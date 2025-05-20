Acceptance rate for incoming Class of 2029 below 80% for first time since 2016

Feldner announced statistics for the incoming Class of 2029. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Marquette University’s acceptance rate for the Class of 2029 was under 80% for the first time since 2016, Acting Provost Sarah Feldner announced at a University Academic Senate meeting on May 5.

Between 2014-2018, Marquette’s acceptance rate climbed by more than 20% and has been steadily increasing since.

Last year’s acceptance rate was 87%, and Feldner said making the application process more selective was a goal the university has achieved.

Class size and makeup

Decision day for the incoming class of first-year students was May 1. Marquette’s target was 1,950 committed students, and they landed on 1,949.

In terms of makeup, Feldner said the university didn’t see a decline in “key areas.”

Last year, 32% of the incoming class were students of color, and since 2020, that percentage has fluctuated by two or three percentage points every year.

“It’s still a goal that we’re working on, so it’s still not a majority of our class,” Feldner said.

Tuition discounts and net tuition

Feldner said the tuition discount — meaning the financial aid and scholarships given out — has gone down below the university’s target goal.

In turn, the net tuition — meaning the money the university makes per student after financial aid and scholarships — has gone up.

But Feldner said the unmet need per student is down, so the students who need more financial aid are getting it covered, whether that be from government support, scholarships or aid from the university.

“That was always a goal, making sure that students who need the aid are getting the aid, and that was achieved,” Feldner said.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge.