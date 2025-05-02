REVIEW: Lorde’s first single in four years: ‘What Was That’

Photo by Graphic by Sophie Goldstein

For the first time since her 2021 album “Solar Power,” Lorde released an original single, teasing her new album “Virgin,” which comes out on June 27. On the single, “What Was That,” Lorde is attempting to do what she’s known for – singing about hopeless teenage romance and breakups over sharp synths.

“What Was That,” is produced by Lorde, Jim-E Stack and Daniel Nigro. Stack is known for his work with Bon Iver, Dominic Fike and Gracie Abrams; Nigro has worked with Olivia Rodrigo, Chappel Roan and more.

The song opens with lyrics describing a city apartment, until she steps out into the street and is overcome by memories. “Step out into the street, alone in a sea // It comes over me.”

The synth comes in as she recalls experiences with this lover — all in the past tense. Drugs return to Lorde’s lyricism, “MDMA in the back garden, blow our pupils up,” but this time in a way that feels too forced.

She brings in more memories of cigarettes and sandstorms, ending the chorus with the lines, “Since l was seventeen, I gave you everything // Now we wake from a dream, well, baby, what was that?” Which is meant to feel like a punch in the gut, but just ends up falling flat. Despite its infamy in music in particular, invoking the age seventeen doesn’t automatically make this song iconic.

The second verse comes in as she discusses being out and thinking of this person. “When I’m in the blue light, down at Baby’s All Right // I face reality,” she sings. Thematically, this feels like a direct connection to “Melodrama,” Lorde’s 2017 pop masterpiece. But again, these lyrics fall short in comparison to the lime lights and homemade dynamite of “Melodrama.”

Before the chorus repeats, she sings, “I try (I try), to let (to let) // Whatever has to pass through me pass through // But this is staying a while, I know // It might not let me go,” which actually feels authentic. From these lines, we get the sense that this song is about more than just a lover – it’s about reflecting on the past ten years of one’s life.

Stack and Nigro’s production feels somewhat empty – it lacks the lively piano and guitar like featured on Lorde’s other songs “Green Light” or “The Louvre.” The production almost has hints of Charli XCX’s “BRAT,” but again, misses a key piece of authenticity that makes “BRAT” so special.

As you can probably tell by now, this attempt at recreating the magic of “Melodrama” fell short for me. Almost every line and beat of the production felt like it was trying too hard – too curated, too contrived. But make no mistake, I still have hope for the rest of “Virgin.” There’s no doubt she’s talented – she can release an album as good as “Melodrama,” but only if she doesn’t try to.

You can stream “What Was That” on all major streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

This story was written by Annie Goode. She can be reached at [email protected].