“Sinners” proves original films are still worth watching

Ever since the first trailer was released last September, I have been anticipating Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” and on April 19, I finally got a chance to see it. It lived up to my expectations and proved that studios and audiences should support original film ideas more.

“Sinners” stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Set in the 1930s, the story focuses on them returning to Mississippi from Chicago and opening a juke joint for their friends and family. However, things take a turn when vampire Remmick, played by Jack O’Connell, shows up at the joint and causes trouble for everyone.

The film successfully blends different genres and themes. Aside from horror, it focuses on Black experiences, religion, romance, action and music. The music was the most impactful part and made up the heart of the film.

There is a scene that focuses on Sammy, Smoke and Stack’s cousin and played by Miles Caton, performing at their juke joint. While performing, the evolution and lineage of Black music is shown via the spirits of different performers showing up throughout the scene. It may sound insane, but the scene definitely worked when it came to showing the unique relationship between “Sinners” and music. What made it better was that it was a long take shot that immersed viewers in the moment without taking a break for a few minutes.

As great as this movie is, none of its strengths would exist without Coogler’s direction. He is one of the most talented directors of our time, and “Sinners” further proves that. After Marvel and Disney hired him for “Black Panther” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I assumed that he would spend the rest of his career making Marvel films. Thankfully, that is not the case, and he was able to make something original and great.

All of Coogler’s films before “Sinners” have been based off of pre-existing stories. “Creed” was a sequel to the “Rocky” films, “Black Panther” was based on Marvel Comics, and “Fruitvale Station” was based off of the real-life killing of Oscar Grant. Even though vampire and horror films have been around for years, the characters and story of “Sinners” are completely new.

What makes “Sinners” even better is that it was #1 at the box office on opening weekend and made $63 million globally on a budget of $90 million. Since then, it has grossed a worldwide total of $314.6 million. It is also the only horror movie in history to receive an “A” CinemaScore. CinemaScore is a movie rating system that polls how the audience reacts to a movie on its opening day. Clearly, audiences love the film.

In a world that is saturated by franchise films, reboots and sequels, it is amazing that a great original film such as “Sinners” is being successful. Hollywood should make more modestly budgeted original films and audiences should start going to see them. People always say that they want new material from Hollywood but only show up for known IPs.

Film is an iconic medium and should never be stale. Since “Sinners” is proving to be profitable, this is audiences’ chance to show Hollywood that creativity is desired by moviegoers via supporting the film.

