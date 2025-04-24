Remi Wolf brings her ‘Big Ideas’ tour to Milwaukee

Photo by Harrison Dilts Remi Wolf performed at Riverside Theater on April 14.

Electric energy rattled the Riverside Theater stage on April 14 as Remi Wolf’s “Big Ideas” tour hit Milwaukee.

Named after her second studio album, the tour delivered a vibrant, dynamic concert that left me dancing all night. The album was released last July and consists of alternative-pop music with disco and funk influence. Wolf brought her songs to life, prompting loud cheers and screaming echoes — which made for an extremely memorable night.

Dana and Alden Opener

While I had never heard of them before, I appreciated Dana and Alden’s jazz and indie inspired music. With Dana on the saxophone and Alden on the drums, the brothers created a groovy atmosphere along with their multi-talented troupe.

The saxophone harmonies had me hooked, and the vocals were crisp and bright, scratching an itch in my brain. The chemistry between Dana and the troupe was soulful and enjoyable to watch and had me warmed up and ready for Wolf.

Remi Wolf

Before she took the stage, an introduction played over the sound system that reminded me of a Halloween-esque voiceover. The, honestly, creepy intro had me on edge but also amplified the anticipation buzzing in the audience.

Sporting a sleeveless tee that said “Funk” and a blue necktie, Wolf walked on stage around 9 p.m. Bathed in a golden, ethereal light, she opened the show with the first track off her “Big Ideas” tour setlist, “Cherries & Cream.” To follow, she sang one of my personal favorites, “Cinderella,” which had the crowd jumping and singing along. Hearing hundreds of people singing “Me and the boys in the hotel lobby” is now a core memory.

Wolf had everyone engaged as she guided us through some vocal warmups. Beforehand, she even acknowledged 414 day, a Milwaukee holiday that refers to the city’s area code. The crowd went ballistic, and Wolf fed off that energy to deliver an outstanding performance.

She was bouncing across the stage and doing some impressive high kicks. Her powerful vocals alongside the vibrant, flashing stage lights created a lively sensory experience.

She sang about half the songs off “Big Ideas,” including “Kangaroo,” “Alone in Miami” and “Toro,” which featured a fun dance break with her band members. Wolf’s interactions with her band throughout the show was amusing and lighthearted. It was evident that they were all enjoying themselves.

While her newer songs were exciting to hear live, I was ecstatic to hear tracks from her debut studio album, “Juno.” The rhythmic chorus of “Sexy Villain” and the upbeat playfulness of “Disco Man” burst throughout the theater, adding to the rowdy atmosphere.

Something unique Wolf does at each of her shows is perform an improvised song. She asks audience members to give her random words that she’ll make a song about right on the spot. The words she was given at this show were “f***,” “lizard” and “green,” which led to the creation of “F*** Me Lizard Green.” Her ability to make up words and a melody in real time was quite impressive and unexpected. The band also did an amazing job with creating a beat and rhythm to match.

After a rollercoaster of a night, Wolf closed the show with “Soup” and exited the stage before psyching the audience and returning for an encore. She sang “Photo ID” as a last hurrah for the night and took a gracious bow with her band.

With no doubt, the most memorable aspect of the concert was Wolf’s energy and enthusiasm that simply radiated into the audience. She truly gave it her all in order to deliver a spectacular show.

If you missed her in Milwaukee, she’ll be performing at Lollapalooza Aug. 3.

This story was written by Rachel Lopera. She can be reached at r[email protected]