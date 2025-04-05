Marquette’s four-game winning streak is snapped in double overtime against No. 14 Georgetown

First-year head coach Jake Richard was proud of the way Marquette men’s lacrosse battled.

The Golden Eagles (6-4, 1-1 Big East) may not have beaten Georgetown Saturday afternoon at Valley Fields, but they sure gave it everything it could handle in a 10-9 double overtime loss.

“We learned a lot about ourselves in a lot of positive ways,” Richard said. “I was really proud of the teams’ fight, the pride that they play with, they’re playing for Marquette, they’re playing for each other, and you saw that the entire length of the game.

“Just a really proud coach right now and really excited to get back to work at it for the rest of the season.”

Carroll seals it for G-Town in double overtime

60 minutes wasn’t enough to decide Saturday’s game, and neither was 64.

After neither time could score in the game’s first overtime period, it was off to a second. Junior face-off specialist Adam Slager started the frame out with a win at the dot, and MU subsequently called timeout. Out of the timeout, senior attacker Nolan Rappis was turned away by the post on his shot attempt, and the ground ball was picked up by the Hoyas.

The teams would trade a pair of possessions with nothing doing, as it was Georgetown who found itself with the ball with just over a minute to go. The Hoyas worked the possession until there was 24 seconds to go, when graduate attacker Aidan Carroll worked the ball past junior goalkeeper Lucas Lawas for the game-winner.

Stop us if you’ve heard this before … Aidan Carroll calls game in overtime!#HoyaSaxa #GATA pic.twitter.com/UetmfrJkBp — Georgetown MLacrosse (@HoyasMLacrosse) April 5, 2025

“The game was wearing down, guys were getting tired,” Richard said. “We were rolling the same guys out there, when you get tired sometimes you lose a little focus.

“But I think ultimately, we got our looks and had opportunities to win the game, but we just fell short today.”

For Carroll, the goal marked his fifth of the game, a match-high.

Struggles at the faceoff dot contribute to third quarter rally

Coming into the game, MU ranked 15th in the country in faceoff win percentage, winning draws at a 57.2 percent clip. However, the Golden Eagles were only able to win 8-of-24 (33.3 percent) of their faceoffs on Saturday.

First-year faceoff specialist Ross Prince — who hadn’t played due to injury since March 1st, went 16-of-23 from the dot against MU. Prince was a big reason the Hoyas were able to create such a headache for the Golden Eagles in an area they have had so much success in this season.

“I think it’s as simple as Ross Prince coming back from injury and being a really talented guy,” Richard said of the faceoff struggles. “He just beat us to the punch on the ball.”

The struggles in the faceoff circle were felt the most during a 4-0 run in the third quarter in which Marquette lost four straight draws. After Carroll scored his third goal of the day to give the Hoyas their first lead of the afternoon with 4:02 to play in the third frame, another lost faceoff would lead to Georgetown scoring just eight seconds later to take an 8-6 lead.

MU went 3-for-6 combined in faceoffs during the fourth quarter and overtime periods.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz.