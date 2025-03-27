Non-profit Half Court encourages students to vote in State Supreme Court election April 1

Half Court is working to get out the vote on Marquette’s campus. Photo courtesy of Josie Parkinson.

The 2025 Wisconsin State Supreme Court election is shaping up to be the most expensive race in history, with campaign spending beating the previous record set in 2023 by over $30 million.

A recent poll showed Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel tied leading up to the April 1 election, which will be Wisconsinites’ first opportunity to go to the polls following Donald Trump’s sweeping presidential election victory last November.

Half Court, formerly known as The Wisco Project, is a non-profit dedicated to empowering college students to make their voices heard at the polls in every local, statewide and national election.

Josie Parkinson and Nataly Toledo, both juniors in the College of Arts & Sciences, are working to get out the vote on Marquette’s campus as members of Half Court’s Marquette chapter.

“The whole point of the Wisco Project is to get the word out about local elections,” Parkinson said.

Parkinson highlighted the fact that the 2019 State Supreme Court election was decided by 6,000 votes, which is less than Marquette’s undergraduate population. She said that the statistic shows the power that Marquette students can have in elections.

The biggest challenge that Parkinson and Toledo said students face is getting access to proper identification needed to vote in Wisconsin. Marquette students must get a voter identification card from the Alumni Memorial Union in order to vote on campus.

Toledo highlighted how for some students, this can be a challenge.

“College students are busy, and it takes time out of their day,” Toledo said.

Both Parkinson and Toledo emphasized the importance of students getting informed and obtaining the proper identification in order to make their voices heard on April 1.

“Just because they are younger doesn’t mean their opinions are less important,” Parkinson said.

The Wisconsin spring election will be held on April 1. In addition to the Supreme Court race, voters will be electing the next state superintendent of public instruction and voting on a state constitutional amendment. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Visit myvote.wi.gov for information on how to vote before or on election day and information about what is on your ballot.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].