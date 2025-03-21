Class of 2029 applicants soar to new heights

Photo by Shannyn Donohue Over 20,000 students applied to Marquette for next year.

National College Decision Day is May 1, which is soon approaching. Prospective Golden Eagles have submitted their applications, and some have already committed to continue their academic journey at Marquette.

As the Class of 2029 is forming, the statistics regarding these students differ from some of Marquette’s more recent classes, meaning criteria for future applicants may change.

Demographics

Over 20,000 students applied to Marquette for the upcoming school year, which is roughly 500 more than the year prior, marking the university’s fourth year in a row that the number of applicants increased.

Marquette received applicants from 79 countries, all 50 states, Washington D.C. and several U.S. territories such as the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico.

The number of students from Jesuit high schools who wish to further their education at a Catholic, Jesuit institution has increased by 1,200, the highest rate in a decade.

The 2,150 students who make up the Class of 2028 were Marquette’s largest class admitted since 2018, and their numbers could potentially be rivaled by the Class of 2029. The Class of 2028 comes from 40 different states, but 74% are from Illinois or Wisconsin. It also features 30% students of color and 23% first generation students.

The Class of 2027 is made up of 1,882 people from different states and countries, but over 1,400 are from Illinois or Wisconsin.

Academics

In the fall of 2023, the average SAT score of newly admitted Marquette students was 1272, which increased by 14 points by the fall of 2024. Nationally, the average score was 1050 for those who took the test in 2022, 1028 in 2023 and 1024 in 2024.

The Class of 2029 is said to have higher average test scores and GPAs than students who have been admitted in previous years, but exact statistics are not yet available.

If national test score averages are decreasing but Marquette averages are increasing, benchmark scores to get into the university may rise, which would mean being admitted to Marquette could look different in the future.

This story was written by Ellie Golko. She can be reached at [email protected].