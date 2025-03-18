Oscar results disappoint fans

Photo by REUTERS/via SNO Sites/Carlos Barria Show host Conan O’Brien speaks during the start of the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Receiving an Oscar is one of the highest achievements in the film industry, as it signifies prestige and highlights one’s work in the entertainment world. Categories such as “Best Director,” “Best Actor/Actress” and “Best Cinematography” are the most honorable achievements when nominated. There are plenty of upsets within these categories, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences frequently receiving backlash for its decisions on which films and actors win.

While this year included a few surprises, many recognized films were still widely known. Several had already won awards at the Golden Globes and BAFTAS, making their Oscar wins less unexpected.

Some films undeservingly won an Oscar. “Emilia Pérez” received 13 nominations, the most of any film this year, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Writing and multiple acting categories. The musical, which portrays the struggles of Mexican women within society, explores themes of culture, identity and adversity.

However, many audience members felt that “Emilia Pérez” lacked a strong musical component, an engaging plot and even relatable or likable performances from the cast. Karla Sofía Gascón, the first openly trans actress nominated for an Oscar, drew controversy when insensitive tweets about George Floyd resurfaced on X, shocking viewers from around the world.

Even Best Picture Winner, “Anora,” was an anticipated choice rather than a surprising one. Many news outlets predicted “Anora” as the winner well before the ceremony. The film gained significant attention leading up to the awards even though general opinion thought it would be a tight race between “Conclave” and “The Brutalist.”



Similarly, despite the time and dedication he poured into the Bob Dylan biopic, “A Complete Unknown,” Timothée Chalamet was robbed of an award. The film stood out for its historical accuracy and compelling musical portrayals, resonating with audiences of all ages and reviving Dylan’s legacy for a new generation.

If Chalamet had won, he would have been the youngest actor to take home the Oscar for Best Actor. Despite staring in films that have shaped modern cinema, such as “Beautiful Boy” and “Little Women,” he has been repeatedly overlooked. His loss further solidified a frustrating trend of the academy down-playing his performances.

Despite earning 10 Oscar nominations, “ Wicked” left with only two wins, for Costume and Production Design, rather than its on-screen performances.

Even with the upsets, the night was historically significant, marking the first time a Black man, Paul Tazewell, won an Oscar in Costume Design. However, many fans were questioning why the film received so little recognition in other major categories, especially given the global acclaim for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s portrayals of Elphaba and Glinda. That being said, musical adaptations typically struggle to win Best Picture at the Oscars and the Academy often leans toward independent films, which explains why films like “Anora” triumph. Additionally, “Wicked” wasn’t nominated for Best Original Song since its music originated from the Broadway version rather than a new film.

Despite the range of movies honored this year, the lack recognition of fan favorites at award shows leaves viewers pessimistic about the Oscars credibility. The objectivity of the Oscar selection process has long been a topic of debate, particularly regarding how films and individuals are chosen for such prestigious honors.

While there is an official process with specific rules and procedures, the final voting is carried about by a select group of people, raising concerns about bias. The academy has a history of favoring certain types of films while snubbing others, making it difficult to see its selection process as completely logical or fair.

While individuals’ opinions on movies vary, this year’s nominations—especially the winners—left many disappointed. With the entertainment industry evolving rapidly, audiences are left wondering what the future holds for films and how the academy will continue to shape the cinematic landscape.

This story was written by Katie Mancini. She can be reached at [email protected]