The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUBB Live Updates: No. 20 Marquette celebrates Senior Day against the sixth ranked Red Storm

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports DirectorMarch 8, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
MU welcomes St. John’s to Fiserv Forum in its regular season finale.
Check for Updates
Live Coverage
Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 08, 2025, 11:37 am

Kam Jones, Stevie Mitchell and David Joplin will take the floor for the final time today as No. 20 Marquette welcomes No. 6 St John’s to Milwaukee on Senior Day.

The Red Storm (26-4, 17-2 Big East) come in having already locked up the Big East regular season title and No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament. Regardless, the top-ranked Johnnie’s still have plenty to play for as they seek out a top-line seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles come into Saturday off a tough 72-66 loss at UConn Wednesday night. MU hung tough until the final minute when junior forward Alex Karaban sunk a dagger 3-pointer to send the Golden Eagles back to Milwaukee empty handed.

In the past three seasons, Marquette is 8-2 against ranked teams at home. Should be another good one at Fiserv on Saturday morning. Tip-off is set for 11:00 a.m. with senior day festivities kicking off at 10:35.

Refresh your browser to follow beat writer Matthew Baltz’s live updates during the game.

The senior show up early

Jones and Joplin were playing like it was their last time in the building early Saturday.

Jones had eight points on 2-of-4 shooting from deep, and Joplin had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field through the first 12 minutes. The Golden Eagles led 23-15, with nearly 75 percent of their points coming from their senior leaders.

MU also worked its way back into the game on the boards, grabbing 11 to St. John’s 12.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 08, 2025, 11:27 am

St. John’s dominates the glass early

Marquette got out-rebounded 50-28 the first time these two teams met up in early February. That trend continued early Saturday, as the Johnnie’s grabbed six offensive boards in the first eight and a half minutes and led 9-4 on the boards overall.

The Golden Eagles trailed early on, turning the ball over five times. MU came in ranking fourth in the country in turnovers per game, averaging nine a game. In comparison, it had five giveaways in the first six minutes of Saturday’s game.

However, a 5-0 run capped off by a Chase Ross windmill dunk gave the Golden Eagles a 15-13 lead with 11:25 to play in the first half.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Marquette has not lost to St. John's at home since January of 2021.
PREVIEW: No. 20 Marquette hosts No. 6 St. John's for senior day in regular season finale
The Golden Eagles only got two points from their bench in Wednesday night's loss to UConn.
No. 20 Marquette falls to fourth place in the Big East with its 72-66 loss at UConn
The Golden Eagles fell to the Huskies on Feb. 1st, 77-69 at Fiserv Forum.
PREVIEW: No. 20 Marquette set to start end-of-season road trip against UConn
All five MU starters finished in double figures in scoring in its 76-61 win over Georgetown March 1. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 21 Marquette earns first road win since Jan. 28 in 76-61 win over Georgetown
Also tagged with senior day
Marquette senior day ends in double OT heartbreak
Seniors lead Golden Eagles to big win over Notre Dame
GROVER: Senior Day Salutations
About the Contributor
Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports Director
Matthew Baltz is a junior from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is the sports director for the 2024-25 school year. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends, golfing and going to baseball games. He is most excited to continue to refine his writing skills this school year.