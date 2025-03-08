MUBB Live Updates: No. 20 Marquette celebrates Senior Day against the sixth ranked Red Storm

Kam Jones, Stevie Mitchell and David Joplin will take the floor for the final time today as No. 20 Marquette welcomes No. 6 St John’s to Milwaukee on Senior Day.
The Red Storm (26-4, 17-2 Big East) come in having already locked up the Big East regular season title and No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament. Regardless, the top-ranked Johnnie’s still have plenty to play for as they seek out a top-line seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Golden Eagles come into Saturday off a tough 72-66 loss at UConn Wednesday night. MU hung tough until the final minute when junior forward Alex Karaban sunk a dagger 3-pointer to send the Golden Eagles back to Milwaukee empty handed.
In the past three seasons, Marquette is 8-2 against ranked teams at home. Should be another good one at Fiserv on Saturday morning. Tip-off is set for 11:00 a.m. with senior day festivities kicking off at 10:35.
The senior show up early
Jones and Joplin were playing like it was their last time in the building early Saturday.
Jones had eight points on 2-of-4 shooting from deep, and Joplin had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field through the first 12 minutes. The Golden Eagles led 23-15, with nearly 75 percent of their points coming from their senior leaders.
MU also worked its way back into the game on the boards, grabbing 11 to St. John’s 12.