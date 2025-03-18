MSOE is advancing AI education

Photo courtesy of Michael Barera CC BY-SA 4.0 / Graphic by Joseph Schamber

Education is an important stepping stone to any career, and it is essential that we incorporate advancing technologies within these programs.

Many people are concerned about the inevitability of Artificial Intelligence taking over countless jobs but, hopefully, the integration of new educational programs can minimize that fear. Our world is ever evolving with Large Language Models and digital innovation, and we must educate people about it.

The Milwaukee School of Engineering announced a $125 million fundraising campaign, “Next Bold Step,” for a new academic building that will be connected to the Allen-Bradley Hall of Science and the Fred F. Loock Engineering Center. The new facility hopes to make MSOE a leader in applied AI and robotics education.

It will contain a Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence Education with flexible labs, classrooms and workshops. The university’s AI initiatives are necessary in preparing students and prospective job applicants for a technology-driven work industry.

According to a research study from the National University, nearly 80% of companies are using or exploring the use of AI in their businesses. The rapid growth of AI is a testament to its relevance and importance within our world. It will affect several fields of work and require a certain level of knowledge to handle it.

MSOE’s new engineering center aims to make the institution a national leader across multiple industries, regarding applied AI education. Besides engineering, MSOE President John Walz believes AI will impact every degree field MSOE offers, including nursing, accounting and marketing.

It is important to integrate AI education in every degree because companies look to hire people who have the required tech skills.

Ger Doyle, senior vice president of Experis, refers to the “pyramid of talent,” which involves educating college-aged students prior to them entering the workforce in order to fill the knowledge gap. AI still needs to be regulated and does not necessarily mean the termination of human employees.

What we need are modified educational programs that will equip prospective employees with the expertise to manage AI. A Microsoft study found that 66% of leaders would not hire someone without AI skills. Furthermore, 71% would rather hire a less experienced candidate with AI skills instead of a more experienced one without them.

AI adoption continues to grow, and it is imperative that we are prepared for these changing work environments.

To support the fundraising campaign, Dwight and Dian Diercks, the namesake of MSOE’s Computational Science Hall, have made a $20 million donation. Dwight Diercks is an alum, graduating in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering.

Diercks is senior vice president of Nvidia in California and has hired MSOE grads who have gained valuable experience from the institution’s AI Club. That experience is what all college students should have in order to stand out in the workforce.

MSOE is one of many universities to implement AI-driven programs in its curriculums. According to CNBC, several institutions across the U.S. already have, or are integrating, Bachelor of Science degrees in AI.

AI is only expected to advance from here, and it will require even more educational awareness. By educating the upcoming generations, we can save our world’s future employees.

This story was written by Rachel Lopera. She can be reached at [email protected]