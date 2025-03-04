Wisconsin winters are worth embracing

Wisconsin is infamous for harsh winters where residents often dread icy roads and plummeting temperatures. Wisconsin winters usher in a frenzy of snow boots and shoveling driveways, but amidst all the frosty chaos is a beauty that many fail to see.

The Dairy State has four beautiful, distinct seasons with their own unique weather conditions. During our winters we get snow, something that over two billion people across the world don’t ever get to see. While Wisconsinites may view the snow as a bothersome inconvenience, it’s important to remember the value it has on our state’s identity.

Residents often wish for a warmer, temperate climate, but we must recognize the greater context of what our winters mean.

Wisconsin has been experiencing milder winters in recent years, but it’s not the wonderful news it may appear to be. The effects of climate change have caused more winter days above freezing within the past decade. Milwaukee County alone has had an added average of 13 days above freezing, more than any other Wisconsin county.

Climate change has led to shrinking snowpacks and unpredictable weather. We could have weeks of 40-degree temperatures before suddenly plunging into a -20 windchill. It’s definitely not the most pleasant experience, but even though the freezing cold can be burdensome, it has been an integral and reliable part of our environment for years.

While warmer winter days may seem like a victory to us, there are benefits of the severe cold season that Wisconsin is notorious for.

Along with providing a winter wonderland during the holiday season, it is a vital component of our ecosystem.

The winter cold regulates water temperatures in lakes and rivers which play a major role in the survivability of several fish species. Some animals use the snow as insulation for hibernation, camouflage or an indicator for migration. The timing of snowfall and the melting of it signals animals when to leave and when to return.

The bitter cold also allows opportunities to showcase resilience, grit and determination. Wisconsinites have developed innovative and resourceful ways to clear roads, navigate snowy paths and, arguably the most difficult, stay warm. We come together to use our collective strength and sense of community to help each other out.

Furthermore, it gives us an excuse to enjoy the simpler things in life. With the cold comes cozy beverages, blazing fireplaces and holiday celebrations. We associate these seasonal activities with the icy weather and are able to foster a connection with nature.

The challenge of embracing Wisconsin winters is a unique one that many would not quickly attempt, but there is much more beyond the freezing surface. The natural beauty of our wintry season should be appreciated and, more importantly, preserved.

This story was written by Rachel Lopera. She can be reached at r[email protected]