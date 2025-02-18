The student news site of Marquette University

PREVIEW: No. 16 Marquette hopes to avoid the upset bug when it welcomes Seton Hall to Fiserv Forum

Raquel Ruiz
Raquel Ruiz, Sports ReporterFebruary 18, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
David Joplin (23) shoots a 3-pointer over Isaiah Coleman (21) in Marquette’s 75-57 win over Seton Hall at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 27, 2024.

Back at Fiserv Forum, No. 16 Marquette men’s basketball (19-6, 10,4 Big East) broke their three-game loss streak against DePaul.

The Golden Eagles now look to get on a win streak, as they continue their two-game home stand Tuesday night, when they face Seton Hall (7-18, 2-12 Big East). On the road, the Pirates have yet to have win a game. 

The last time Marquette saw the Pirates at the Prudential Center, it had a comeback win, 76-59, after suffering its first Big East loss against Xavier.

With the madness of March approaching quickly, the Golden Eagles look to earn another Big East victory.

Marquette struggling from deep

There is no question that this has been an area of difficulty this season.

The blue and gold average shooting 32 percent from behind the arc, and average nine makes per game. The Golden Eagles shot a season-low of 16 percent in their DePaul victory, where they finished 4-for-25. This was the fifth game this season in which they’ve shot under 30 percent.

“Shoot it with discipline,” head coach Shaka Smart said after the DePaul game. “We all believe in the guy rising up to shoot it. And I think that over time, those guys are going to make shots.”

A dominant force in taking these shots is senior forward David Joplin, who has 172 attempts, a team-high. However, the most effective shooting has come from first-year forward Damarius Owens, who is 9-for-23 this season.

Seton Hall coming off a thrilling OT win

The Pirates are coming off one of the biggest upsets of the season in all of college basketball. Saturday, Scotty Middelton’s steal and tap-in basket took them to their third overtime game of the season.

In that overtime, Seton Hall went back and forth until Middleton put the Pirates ahead in the final three seconds, resulting in a 69-68 win against UConn.

Dylan Addae-Wusu allowed the Pirates to see an extra five minutes in game play as he sank the game-tying 3-point field goal. The Huskies led by seven with 30 seconds to play in regulation, but Seton Hall did not give up.

Isaiah Coleman, who netted his career high points (27) the last time the Pirates played Marquette, led all scorers with 23 points, and grabbed eight boards.

Seton Hall held UConn to a season-worst 37 percent shooting from the field.

How to follow

Watch: Tip-off at Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 8 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst) and Evan Washburn (reporter) calling the action.

Follow: Follow @MatthewBaltzMU, @RaquelRuizMU and @MUWireSports on Twitter/X for live updates.

Listen: Tune into Marquette Wire Radio where Trevor Hilson (play-by-play) and Max Mullin (analyst) will have the call.

This article was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU. 

