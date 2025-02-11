Struggles continue for Marquette men’s tennis in multi-team event at West Point

The road has not been easy for Marquette men’s tennis over the past two seasons, as it is currently on a 15-match losing streak dating back to the 2023-24 season.

And in last weekend’s multi-team event hosted by Army, the Golden Eagles’ struggles continued, despite a few bright spots from its young roster.

This past Friday, Marquette fell to St. John’s (8-0, 2-0 Big East) in the first match of the weekend 4-0. The Red Storm won the doubles point at the No. 1 and No. 3 positions before earning wins at the No. 1, No. 3, and No. 6 singles matches, all being finished in two sets to secure the team win.

Against Army (3-3, 0-1 Patriot League) the following day, the Golden Eagles came up short again, losing 4-1. Despite the No. 1 doubles pairing of junior Blake Roegner and first-year Cyrus Ahmad winning 6-0 in their doubles set against the Black Knights, Army claimed the doubles point with victories at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

Heading into singles play, first-year Kristian Blagoev tallied the lone Marquette win on the singles side at the No. 3 position, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. The Golden Eagles then lost at the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 6 singles, allowing the Black Knights to close out the match.

In the weekend’s final match against conference foe Georgetown (3-4, 1-1 Big East), the same 4-1 result echoed again, with the Hoyas in front first by winning the doubles point, and winning the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 singles matches to clinch.

First-year TJ Ryerson scored the only point for Marquette at the No. 5 singles position, winning his match in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2. The Boca Raton, Florida native has earned two Big East victories so far this season, notching the other win at the No. 5 singles spot against DePaul Feb. 1.

Marquette will look to earn its first win of the season when it returns home to face the IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-3) Feb. 14. First serve is 12 p.m. CST at the Sprovieri Tennis Complex.

This article was written by Mikey Severson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MikeySeversonMU.