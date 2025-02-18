The culprit behind campus sickness

Photo courtesy of CDC / Graphic by Joseph Schamber

As the winter comes to a close, sickness runs rampant on campus. A silent carrier is at work, infecting anyone in its path. Whether you’re under the weather, know someone who is or feeling just fine, norovirus could be lurking nearby.

Every year, students find themselves struggling with forms of the flu and stomach bugs. The real issue may not be the sickness itself, but the fact that proper hygiene practices are not being exercised.

Year after year, outbreaks of illness occur as students neglect cleanliness within their daily routines. Cleaning is a simple task that can prevent the spread of sickness. Norovirus spreads easily on college campuses due to the proximity of students in residence halls, classrooms and recreational activities.

Unfortunately, these environments are unavoidable for students as shared spaces are an integral part of university life. This is why hygiene is not only important but essential in college. Disinfectant practices such as washing laundry and sanitizing surfaces could make all the difference.

If you are sick, help the community out and stay at home, no matter what needs to be done. A little responsibility and accountability goes a long way.

During this cold season, college sickness has left students at Marquette miserable for days even weeks. Seeing my friends struggle firsthand makes this illness feel all the more real and frightening to catch.

The sheer speed of transmission raises alarms about how quickly it can take over.

Our daily interactions play a significant role in the spread of norovirus, a highly contagious illness mistaken for the flu or food poisoning due to overlapping symptoms. Unlike the flu, which affects the respiratory system, norovirus causes vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps.

It spreads through direct contact with infected individuals, contaminated food and surfaces, thriving in shared environments. Its resilience on surfaces and ease of transmission makes outbreaks common, particularly in crowded settings.

When you go out in public, the risk of sickness is always present, but it becomes greater in the winter months.

While it’s important to not live in fear, practicing proper hygiene is essential. Both identified and unidentified norovirus cases pose a serious threat to universities’ wellbeing, making prevention and awareness of noroviruses necessary in minimizing its spread.

This story was written by Katie Mancini. She can be reached at [email protected]