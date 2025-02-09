Rappis’ historic day aides Marquette to 16-6 win in home opener

Although the season may not have opened well against No. 15 Michigan last week, Marquette men’s lacrosse made itself known at its home opener at Valley Fields in a 16-6 win against Detroit Mercy Saturday afternoon.

Just over 62 percent of the Golden Eagles’ points came from senior attacker Nolan Rappis. With these 10 of 16 points, Rappis set a new program-record for total points in a single game. Rappis also set a new career-best with five goals and five assists.

Head coach Jake Richard captured his first win as head coach, with junior goalie Lucas Lawas, who made nine saves, earning his first career victory in net.

In his first appearance at the Valley, after transferring from Hofstra University, redshirt freshman face-off Chandler Caster went 11-for-12 at the dot, picking up five ground balls for the blue and gold.

Also transferring in, from Ohio state, was junior attacker Matt Caputo who netted his first goal as a Golden Eagle.

MU trailed 2-0 early in the first quarter after goals by senior midfielder Caden Loken and redshirt first year attack/midfielder Marcus Thundercloud. The Golden Eagles then scored three consecutive goals, and would not see themselves trail for the remainder of the contest.

Next up

The Golden Eagles will travel out to South Bend, IN, Saturday Feb. 15, where they are set to take on the two-time defending NCAA Champion No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CST.

This story was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.