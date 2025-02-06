The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Transgender athletes aren’t a threat, Trump is

Byline photo of Joseph Schamber
Joseph Schamber, Executive Opinions EditorFebruary 6, 2025
Categories:
Photo courtesy of Michael Vadon via Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0 / Graphic designed by Joseph Schamber

Wednesday, Trump declared “The war on women’s sports is over” when he signed an executive order banning transgender girls and women from competing in women’s sports.

The order titled “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports” mandates the federal law banning sex discrimination in schools, Title IX, be interpreted to prohibit transwomen from playing in women’s sports. If schools do not comply with this mandate, they risk losing funding.

Trump’s mandate will be difficult to enforce, as the only way to prove a student is transgender would be to violate their privacy by demanding birth certificates, which can also be altered, or by inspecting students’ bodies.

Since the 1960s, schools and sports associations have attempted to tackle this issue, but after scandalous “nude parades” and gynecological exams were used to confirm the sexes of athletes, body policing methods have fallen out of favor.

If body policing were to be reimplemented, it would pose a massive threat to the health and safety of girls and young women in schools.

Chris Mosier, a transgender athlete and founder of transathlete.com, said in an interview with Reuters that, “increased scrutiny on athletes’ bodies creates serious harm to all women and girls who are perceived as ‘more masculine’ due to being queer, intersex, or otherwise out of alignment with narrow, white-centric norms of femininity.”

Trump and his Republican allies claim this order will protect female athletes from the unfair and unsafe conditions created by transgender girls and women competing against them, but this is a complete red herring.

This order is broadly sweeping, preventing transgender athletes from participating at even the youngest levels of play, despite the biological advantages boys have over girls not being a factor until the onset of puberty.

Trump does not care about protecting women and girls, he only cares about expanding his executive power. Transgender athletes have become a key target for Republican identity politics. By attacking this group who are broadly abhorred by his voter base, Trump can get away with overriding the checks and balances that keep this nation functioning.

The Executive branch’s responsibility is to enforce legislation, not create it, which is in the purview of Congress. Trump has gone over the head of America’s deliberative body and created policies through unconstitutional means.

Despite this lawless use of executive power, Trump will go unpunished because orders, like this ban on trans athletes in women’s sports, are wildly popular with the Republican majority in Congress.

The only way progressives can challenge these executive orders is through the courts, and while they have had some success at striking down unconstitutional mandates, Trump has simply issued too many orders to keep up with.

Trump is overwhelming the courts and the news cycles, essentially throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks. Not all his horrible policies will stand up to scrutiny, but what slips through could pose a significant threat to American democracy.

By consolidating power to the Executive branch, he is effectively turning this country into an authoritarian state, and just like infamous dictators of the past, he has selected political minorities, like transwomen, to attack so he may rile up support.

At the end of last year, NCAA president, Charlie Baker said that of 510,000 student athletes that play for their association, only ten are transgender.

Transwomen make up a very tiny minority and pose no significant threat to women’s sports and zero threat to American society, but Trump’s overreach of executive responsibility does.

This story was written by Joseph Schamber. He can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Donald Trump
Photo of helicopter courtesy of usertim1683 on Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0 / Graphic designed by Joseph Schamber
Trump refuses to take accountability for deadly plane crashes
Trump announced a 30-day pause on the Mexican and Canadian tariffs following conversations with leaders and commitments on border security from both countries. Photo courtesy of Free Malaysia Today.
Trump's tariffs and other overhauls this week
Marquette has a small group that is assessing which orders are going to impact the campus. Marquette Wire stock photo.
What to know about how Trump's executive orders could impact Marquette
During his Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony, Trump declared that “the Golden Age of America” had begun. Photo courtesy of Free Malaysia Today.
Trump tests presidential power in first week
Also tagged with trans rights
Bills targeting transgender rights will cross the desk of Governor Evers within the coming weeks.
Protect trans healthcare
Also tagged with transgender
On Monday, the LGBTQ+ Resource Center placed “flags in their honor” to pay tribute to transgender lives in Central Mall, which kicked off Trans* Compassion Week. 
Marquette honors transgender lives
Photo from Wikimedia Commons.
CADY: LGBTQ+ members should not have to be killed in mass to be granted media coverage
Transgender athletes deserve a space in athletic competitions.
PATEL: FINA adjusts competition policy for transgender individuals
Proposed legislation in Alabama is targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Photo via Flickr
KOCH: Legislative protections for LGBTQ+ must become a priority
About the Contributor
Joseph Schamber
Joseph Schamber, Executive Opinions Editor
Joey Schamber is a sophomore from Downers Grove, Illinois studying journalism and will serve as the Executive Opinions Editor for the 2024-2025 academic year. Outside of the Wire he likes to cook and eat at restaurants around the city. He is excited to be writing stories and to be active in his community!