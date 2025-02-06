Trump refuses to take accountability for deadly plane crashes

Photo of helicopter courtesy of usertim1683 on Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0 / Graphic designed by Joseph Schamber

Two fatal plane crashes occurred the last week of January in both Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, leaving the public heartbroken and distraught.

The D.C. midair plane crash between American Airlines flight 5342 and the UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter 0n Jan. 30 left no survivors. Among the victims were members of the University of Delaware’s Figure Skating Club, as well as three military personnel.

These tragic accidents have left the public rightfully questioning who should be held accountable and seeking answers.

President Donald Trump was quick to assign blame to former presidents Joe Biden and Barak Obama for hiring air traffic controllers based on diversity goals. Placing blame on political opponents not only shifts responsibility unfairly from himself but also reveals deeper matters of prejudice within corporate operations. Trump specifically complained about former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, calling him a disaster with his diversity initiatives, despite his resignation on January 20, meaning he had no involvement in the situation

Trump also accused the Democratic Party of hiring individuals with mental disabilities direct air traffic. Becoming an air traffic control employee is a multi-year training process and requires rigorous examination. It also includes a medical exam, aptitude test and psychological test.

This proves beyond doubt that competence and expertise are not an issue. Instead, the real concern is no identifying cause made by government or aviation authorities leaving room for speculation about mechanical failure, pilot incapacitation, or miscommunication

Additionally, the Learjet 55 involved in the Philadelphia incident was in the air for less than a minute before crashing, carrying a child who had just received treatment from Shriners Children’s Philadelphia hospital, her mother and four crew members. With both accidents occurring in a short span of time, people are becoming pessimistic about flying, not trusting who is behind the operation.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy ensures the public that it is safe to fly but investigators are still answering questions on President Trump’s shocking claims on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts

Moreover, it’s important to note that Trump downsized Federal Aviation Administration which removes key leadership that has overseen regulatory compliance and risk mitigation. This raises concerns for understaffing and the agencies capacity to oversee aviation safety.

Unfortunately, the investigations of these two accidents could take days, even weeks, before the true cause is determined. As a frequent flyer, it’s only natural to feel uneasy when your safety is in the hands of others. Every time you board a form of transportation, you’re essentially taking a leap of faith, trusting that the system will get you to your destination safely.

It’s hard to see when a system fails, especially with no clear cause for these deadly incidents. These DEI claims have only fueled the uncertainty of air travel and the public’s skepticism for what has truly played a role in this tragedy.

