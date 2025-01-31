The student news site of Marquette University

“Stuff the Truck” supports student food pantry

Donation bins can be located in various spots around campus, including the Alumni Memorial Union and the Lemonis Center.
Lance Schulteis, News ReporterJanuary 31, 2025
Photo by Mia Thurow
“Stuff the Truck” will benefit the Backpack Program, Marquette’s on-campus food pantry.

While snapshots of Homecoming Week tend to feature the motion blur and excitement of students, behind the scenes are multiple donation bins which have been set around campus in locations like the Alumni Memorial Union and Lemonis Center, as students send food and supplies to the Backpack Program, Marquette’s on-campus food pantry.

On Friday afternoon, the deposits from across campus will be gathered and stacked together at the AMU Eckstein Common for an event titled “Stuff the Truck.”

Marquette hosted its first Homecoming “Stuff the Truck” in October 2016, and this year the event is making a return to the weeklong celebration nearly a decade since its debut with the support of the Backpack Program.

The Homecoming 2025 edition, which will take place at noon Friday, will fill a truck for the Backpack Program with donations to the campus food pantry. Students are invited to offer a helping hand at the Eckstein Common from the event’s commencement at noon to its conclusion at 1 p.m.

“It’s an exciting week. It really helps build school spirit across the campus, which is really cool,” Christine Little, manager of Food Assistance and Recovery, said. “And then to have the Backpack Program and this food drive be part of that, I think it just further reiterates coming together and taking care of our students as a community.”

The Backpack Program works to provide groceries and toiletries to students that struggle to access affordable goods. By providing these resources, the service advocates for the success of food-insecure students in a university setting.

“I think that if our primary goal as an institution is a transformative student experience that sets students up for success, we have to make sure that there is a foundation in order to ensure that success, and part of that is recognizing that students’ basic needs are not always being met,” Little said. “We can’t expect students to reach self-efficacy and self-realization if their fundamental needs are not being met.”

While the Backpack Program is led solely by Little, the production to make “Stuff the Truck” come to fruition was a team effort across the Marquette community.

“[Director of Alumni Memorial Union and Student Engagement] Jen Reid did an amazing job helping plan it and getting students involved,” Little said. “From my end, we’ve supported with the bins, putting [them] out last week and making sure the signs are on everything. Then, the staff in the buildings [has] been great about helping support it as well.”

Students interested in joining the effort and donating to the Backpack Program can look at the program’s Amazon wishlist for a collection of needed goods. 

This story was written by Lance Schulteis. He can be reached at [email protected].

Mia Thurow is a sophomore from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, majoring in Journalism with minors in Spanish and Sports Communication. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In her free time, Mia enjoys cheering on her favorite local sports teams, exploring Milwaukee with friends and hiking. As Executive News Editor, Mia is eager to raise awareness of important news stories both in the local community and nationwide.