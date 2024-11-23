The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUBB-Georgia live updates: Three-point shooting cold in the early minutes

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports EditorNovember 23, 2024
Kam Jones drives to the basket in Marquette’s 76-58 win over No. 6 Purdue Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Check for Updates
Live Coverage
Sharing Link
Updated
Nov 23, 2024, 10:38 am

Get ready for some ballroom basketball, baby.

No. 15 Marquette men’s basketball (5-0) is taking on Georgia in an abnormal one-off game in the Bahamas Saturday at 10 a.m. CST.

A Golden Eagles’ victory would mark their longest season-opening win streak since 2011-12.

Refresh your browser to follow beat writer Jack Albright’s live updates during the game.

Marquette gaining separation after slow offensive start

The wacky nature of playing in a ballroom was felt early by both teams.

Neither Marquette no Georgia’s offenses were firing at normal capacity, combining for 1-of-15 shooting from deep before the Bulldogs made one.

But the Golden Eagles were able to gain some separation with a 9-2 run going into the under-8, to lead 21-16.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Kam Jones vaulted himself further into Marquette lore with a 17-point, 13-rebound and 10-assist triple double, the men's basketball program's first in 21 years. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Kam Jones makes history with first triple-double since Dwyane Wade
Stevie Mitchell finished with a game-high 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting in a 76-58 win over Purdue on Tuesday night (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Kam Jones' triple-double helps Marquette hand Purdue its first non-conference loss in nearly four years
Kam Jones was named the Big East Player of the Week Monday morning after averaging 20 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists last week (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Baltz's Book: Mitchell flashes offensive prowess, first-years starting to make serious impact
Kam Jones (Right), Zaide Lowery (Center) and Josh Clark (Left) celebrate after Marquette's 78-74 win over Maryland on Friday, Nov. 15. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Jones' 28 points push No. 15 Marquette past Maryland 78-74
About the Contributor
Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a junior from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.