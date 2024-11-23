MUBB-Georgia live updates: Three-point shooting cold in the early minutes

Get ready for some ballroom basketball, baby.
No. 15 Marquette men’s basketball (5-0) is taking on Georgia in an abnormal one-off game in the Bahamas Saturday at 10 a.m. CST.
A Golden Eagles’ victory would mark their longest season-opening win streak since 2011-12.
Refresh your browser to follow beat writer Jack Albright’s live updates during the game.
Marquette gaining separation after slow offensive start
The wacky nature of playing in a ballroom was felt early by both teams.
Neither Marquette no Georgia’s offenses were firing at normal capacity, combining for 1-of-15 shooting from deep before the Bulldogs made one.
But the Golden Eagles were able to gain some separation with a 9-2 run going into the under-8, to lead 21-16.