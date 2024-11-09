REVIEW: Feelings of melancholy in The Cure’s newest album: ‘Songs of a Lost World’

This is The Cure’s first album since 2008.

The Cure fans have been blessed with their first album in 16 years after the English rock band delayed recording in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Songs of a Lost World” is their first album since 2008 and was released Nov. 1.

Many know the influence they had on the rise of shoegaze and their stand-alone single, “Boys Don’t Cry” which made the top four best Cure songs billboard in 2019.

Comprised of eight songs, the album is a testament to The Cure’s overall melancholic, sad and emotional tendencies.

Alone opened the album providing a steady tempo in the lengthy instrumental intro, a given for The Cure. This song was in my opinion a great choice to begin the album with as it really encultures the moody tones of who The Cure is as a band.

The final line, “This is the end of every song we sing, alone” hit home and made me wonder if this album would be the last the world could see from them.

The next track’s tone switches to a more majestic and whimsical vibe, “And Nothing is Forever.” I enjoyed the ensemble of chimes and this created a hopeful tone in the beginning but as the song went on it almost felt like a punch to the gut suddenly realizing how sad yet beautiful it was.

I would consider it a tragic love song and one in which many fans of happy marriages are still tearing up.

“A Fragile Thing” had a suspenseful piano and drums duet which I felt as if they were dancing nicely alongside each other.

This is one of those songs that must be played full volume on blast to truly feel the piano keys in your soul. This was the epitome of dramatic 80s synth.

It amazes me to hear how clear and well-kept lead singer, Robert Smith’s voice continues to be to this day.

“Warsong” is the first of the album that is significantly shorter in duration than the rest yet still provides much to talk about.

The tone of this one conveys an impending doom, which resonates with my feelings of fighting against negative self-talk. The overall message reminds people that though things may be hard through “bitter ends,” there are “mournful hopes.”

Be prepared for a wave of energy as the intro of “Drone: Nondrone” begins. A layer of synths greets you and adds a hint of modern rock to the overall post-punk core. Halfway through, Smith breaks the song up with a powerful guitar solo.

While this song feels like it is all over the place, I liked it as it was messy in the best way possible.

“I Can Never Say Goodbye” exudes the emptiness one feels from loss. This song was clearly dedicated to the death of Smith’s brother.

“Something wicked this way come/To steal away my brother’s life” is a line of tribute and grief. The title signified to me that although death is one of the most anguishing feelings, it is inevitable and part of accepting the beauty of life.

After being pretty melancholic from the previous song, “All I Ever Am” attempted to pick me back up. The fuzzy guitar riff and words pertaining to self-reflection made me feel inspired.

Smith is a lyrical genius in his ability to pack various themes of life in his music. This song questions the human experience and what it is like to not only think about the future but also dwell on the past.

While still creating an upbeat and lively drum and guitar chorus, the lyrics hit hard in this one.

Hence the final track of the album, “Endsong” is the longest spanning to be almost 10 minutes long.

This was one was by far my favorite of the album as it was completely atmospheric and exuded a quintessential Cure aura. The intro was a bit too long for my liking but well worth the wait.

The enveloping sounds of the synth and swelling drums make the suspense to reach the vocals even more rewarding.

The chorus reprise, “I will lose myself in time” made me feel sort of hopeless but it was the type of necessary realization that Smith wanted to portray in the song.

His feelings of despair pour through the vocals as fans know he is mourning the loss of his parents and brother. This goes back to the album’s title, SOALW allows the listener to dive into his world while reflecting on our own.

While this album is not one to listen to if you need a cheery vibe, it is the perfect mix of evocative and emotional songs.

Rate: 8.5/10

This story was written by Mimi Sinotte. She can be reached at [email protected].