MUBB live updates: Kam Jones spurs Golden Eagles to 48-30 halftime lead

It’s a new era for Marquette men’s basketball.
For the first time in his four years at the Golden Eagles’ helm, head coach Shaka Smart is without two-time All-American Tyler Kolek and dynamic big man Oso Ighodaro on his roster.
Thus, the burden falls on the rest of the team to make up for both enormous losses.
Kam Jones has assumed the point guard role, in which he thrived for six games last year when Kolek was injured. Chase Ross, Stevie Mitchell, David Joplin and Ben Gold round out the starting five.
The new-look Marquette opens its season at 7:30 p.m. against Stony Brook.
Small-ball lineup gives Marquette breathing room at half
The first part of the first half of the Golden Eagles’ first game with no Kolek or Ighodaro rostered was far from easy.
Stony Brook’s Joe Octave was 3-for-3 from deep with nine points going into the under-16, a time at which Marquette trailed 11-10.
Those early woes would only last so long. As soon as Smart switched to a small-ball lineup, which saw 6-foot-9 Royce Parham — the tallest Golden Eagle on the court — at the five, Marquette went on a 13-3 run to take a double-digit lead.
The Golden Eagles went into the locker room up 48-30, with Jones doing the heavy lifting with 20 points in 20 minutes, also 100% finishing inside the 3-point line.
Junior guard Chase Ross was the other Marquette player to score double-digits (12), a stat he achieved shooting 5-for-6 overall and 2-for-2 from deep. He also had a team-most six rebounds.
Jones leading Golden Eagles away
It didn’t take Jones long to silence those questioning his ability to play point guard.
Jones, with his silky smooth finishes and effortless driving ability, opened the game with 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting, his only miss coming from beyond the arc.
His commanding opened the Golden Eagles’ lead to 31-22 at the under-8 after the Seawolves hung around, going punch-for-punch and blow-for-blow for the opening 13 minutes of the game.