The Menendez story cannot go untold

The Menendez brothers, Erik and Lyle, have caught the attention of the nation nearly 30 years after their infamous case landed them both with life-sentences in prison. The two were abused by their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, for over 15 years and ended up brutally killing them.

The Netflix documentary, “The Menendez Brothers,” and TV Series “Monsters” has reinvigorated interest in their case. These pieces of media, as well as new information revealed by Erik and Lyle, has led to the public adopting a more sympathetic view of the brothers.

Lyle says in a 17-page essay to his brother, passed between them in jail, “We alone know the truth and we alone know the secrets of our family’s past.” As these secrets have been brought to light, the debate over whether the murders were done with cold-intent or retaliation from the trauma they endured has prompted a reassessment of the case’s ethics.

During the trial, the brothers revealed exploitation from their father and neglect from their mother, painting a picture of the abuse they endured. The documentary expanded this narrative, diving deep into the physical and sexual encounters between the brothers and their parents.

Diane Vander Molen, cousin of the Menendez brothers, corroborates how heinous the abuse was. She said, “[Lyle] was scared to sleep in his own bed because he was afraid that his father was going to come in and molest him that night.”

Initially, the media and public dismissed these stories, who believed the murders were financially motivated and believed the accounts of their abuse were an attempt to excuse their actions and escape death row.

This raises questions about how the justice system perceives abuse and how many other cases with similar evidence have been dismissed. The Menendez brothers should not have been tried for murder because their parents were not innocent victims. Manslaughter charges would have been much fairer considering the details of the case.

In May 2023, the brothers filed a petition to vacate their convictions based on new evidence, and the Los Angeles County announced they would be reviewing their case for potential resentencing.

On October 16, Lyle and Erik’s extended family gathered in a press conference to show support for the brothers’ appeal, sharing powerful and moving statements to the public. Audiences, seeing the support from those closest to the family, may also feel greater sympathy for the case as it stands now.

Erik’s former attorney Leslie Abramson states in an email to the producers of “The Menendez Brothers,” “No amount of media, nor teenage petitions will alter the fate of these clients. Only the court can do that, and they have ruled.”

However, the mainstream media does have to power to shape these cases. If the public now holds a more favorable view of the Menendez brothers, other similar cases where a victim retaliates violently against their abuser may be looked at more sympathetically by members of a jury.

Audiences should be engaged with cases in order to make an impactful change. The Menendez brothers challenge what cases deserve sympathy from the public, as well as the impact of mainstream media. Justice is not black and white, but individuals’ voices can make sure other victims do not suffer similar fates.

This story was written by Katie Mancini. She can be reached at [email protected].