Political lies impact real lives

The 2024 Presidential Debate, held on Sept. 10, was filled with some bold remarks by the candidates. With the election coming up, this televised event played a vital role in helping undecided voters choose a candidate.

False statements were made in efforts to sway the minds of the American people but can ultimately lead to real world implications. Certain fabrications also portrayed particular groups of people in an unfavorable light.

During the debate, Donald Trump claimed that immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating people’s pets. Immediately following that declaration, one of the co-moderators, David Muir, fact-checked the statement and announced its inaccuracy. While there have been people spreading claims online about cats being eaten, none were related to the Haitian community that Trump accused. Additionally, no credible reports were found of pets being harmed or eaten in the city of Springfield.

Even with the announced falsification of the statement, consequences still ensued for the Haitian community Trump slandered. Springfield, Ohio received numerous bomb threats from overseas, targeting schools and other buildings. Due to safety concerns, the city even canceled their CultureFest which was scheduled to begin Sept. 27. It is unfair for people to feel endangered or live in fear because of politicians’ lies. As a result of the former president’s words, those bomb threats caused the removal of a cherished event this year that celebrated ethnic diversity.

In response, the Springfield Democratic Party hosted a peace rally to support their local Haitian community. They’ve also initiated a campaign to combat the false disclosures. This uproar, stemmed from the debate, has further amplified the upcoming election and demonstrates the power of political statements.

It continued on into the 2024 Vice Presidential Debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz on Oct. 1. The topic of the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio was raised, which sparked a heated argument. Vance began discussing the processes in which an illegal migrant can be granted legal status based on Kamala Harris’ border policy. Walz argued that those processes had been established since 1990.

The discussion led to the candidates interrupting and talking over each other as well as the moderators. Both of their mics were then cut off.

Another instance of fabrication is the United States Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. After his loss in the 2020 Presidential Election, Trump spread false accusations and conspiracies about voter fraud and encouraged his supporters to attack the capitol. Other elected officials agreed with the inaccurate claims, and Trump supporters planned and discussed the attack weeks prior.

The violent invasion resulted in five deaths and 174 injured police officers. Additionally, four officers involved committed suicide within a year of the attack. Trump was rightfully impeached by the U.S. House to which he was charged with “incitement of insurrection.”

It was also revealed that Trump had watched the first few hours of the attack occur on television. He ignored the calls from people begging him to call off the invasion. Trump watched the violent chaos that was fueled by his false words unfold on a screen.

Several people were injured and it’s important to know the root cause. Harm done to others cannot be reversed, but it can be prevented. Powerful figures have a major impact in just what they say to the public, so it is crucial that people take the time to fact check these statements.

While many might say that lying is a part of politics, it needs to be considered that these lies have serious implications on real people. It changes politics, it changes history and it changes the future of our country.

This story was written by Rachel Lopera. She can be reached at [email protected]