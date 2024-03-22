The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUBB-Western Kentucky Live Updates: Tyler Kolek returns in NCAA First Round

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorMarch 22, 2024
Tyler+Kolek+suffered+a+grade+2+oblique+strain+Feb+28+in+Marquettes+91-69+win+over+Providence.
Photo by Forster Goodrich
Tyler Kolek suffered a grade 2 oblique strain Feb 28 in Marquette’s 91-69 win over Providence.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Marquette men’s basketball officially has its consensus All-American point guard back in the starting lineup.

Tyler Kolek, who missed the Golden Eagles’ last six games, will be playing in their NCAA Tournament opener against 15th seeded Western Kentucky Friday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The winner faces the No. 7 seed Florida vs. No. 10 seed Colorado in the second round Sunday.

Refresh your browser to follow beat writer Jack Albright’s live updates during the game.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Stevie Mitchell (left) and Zaide Lowery (right) in Marquettes win over Southern.
STARTING FIVE: No. 2 Marquette faces No. 15 Western Kentucky in NCAA First Round
Kam Jones role has increased with the absence of Tyler Kolek.
Kam Jones doesn't care what you think — he knows what he can do, what he's after
Tyler Kolek has missed Marquettes last six games.
Tyler Kolek speaks on his oblique injury
Tyler Kolek drives to the hoop in Marquettes win over Notre Dame.
Tyler Kolek named Associated Press Second Team All-American
About the Contributors
Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a sophomore from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the Executive Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.
Forster Goodrich, Staff Photographer
Forster Goodrich is a sophomore from Lyme, New Hampshire studying digital media. Forster works on the photography desk as a Staff Photographer. Outside of the Wire, he is on the club waterski team, and enjoys everything outdoors. He is looking forward to the upcoming basketball season and getting to photograph games at Fiserv Forum.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *