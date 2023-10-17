Free Palestine rally in downtown Milwaukee

Individuals gathered at Zeidler Square Oct. 11 and made their way down Wisconsin Avenue to show support for the Free Palestine Movement in light of Hamas launching an unexpected attack on Israel Oct. 7, resulting in numerous casualties and prompting Israeli military retaliation. The militant group went into Israeli ground, taking hostages and escalating the conflict’s intensity.

In the crowd were both women and men and individuals ranging from young children to retirees.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” Amani Dalieh, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences and president of Students for Justice in Palestine at Marquette, chanted in the megaphone as she led the crowd down Wisconsin Avenue.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a political and territorial dispute which has roots that began in the 1940s revolving around claims to territory in the region known today as Israel and the Palestinian territories (the West Bank and Gaza Strip). The recent situation led to destruction in both Israel and Gaza, with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring war on Hamas.

Hamas is a political and military organization that governs the Gaza Strip, but the Free Palestine Movement is a movement to defend and advocate for the rights of Palestinian people.

The crowd all signaled the peace sign, proudly displayed the Palestinian flag, adorned themselves with kuffiyehs in an array of colors and raised their voices in unison. Some individuals were carrying signs reading “VICTORY TO THE PALESTINIAN RESISTANCE” and “ANTI-ZIONISM IS NOT ANTI-SEMITISM.”

As Zena Khatib, a junior in the College of Health Sciences and vice president of Students for Justice in Palestine at Marquette, got onto the bed of the truck parked in the middle of the street and spoke about the injustice Palestinians face.

“They did not choose to be born into an occupation and ongoing genocide, but we can make the active decision to be their voices and use our privilege. We must be loud, outspoken and more importantly, pro-Palestinian in spaces where we are the only ones who are pro-Palestine,” Khatib said to the crowd.

In the middle of the crowd was Zaid Dahir, a student from UW-Milwaukee. He spoke about the needs and hopes for a lasting peace.

“There needs to be no occupation. We need to have Palestinians be freed. We need to not have them be caged, not have them enslaved. The occupation and oppression need to end,” Dahir said.

The Gaza Strip is often described as an “open-air prison” due to the strict restrictions on movement in and out of the territory. The living conditions within Gaza are difficult for some due to the limited access to resources, opportunities and basic services, amidst the broader context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

One organization present at the rally was the Jewish Voice for Peace, rooted in Jewish traditions, advocates for peace and equality in Israel and Palestine through endorsing things such as human rights, opposing anti-Jewish, anti-Muslim movements and challenging policies that uphold the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

“Jews and Palestinians have a conflict in the Holy Land, but it is being militarized by the United States government. As an American Jew, my job is to stop that machine,” Rachel Ida Buff, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, said.

Another member of the organization sang a song at the rally. Sha Harvey, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, sang Yama Mawil al-Hawa.

As she began to sing, the crowd began to harmonize with her, singing the lyrics, “Yamma mawil al-hawa.”

“The song is basically invoking the mother and saying, whether it’s Mother Earth, the mother country, the mother. It’s a love song for freedom, and it is defiance against an oppressive force,” Harvey said.

Harvey, whose grandparents were Ashkenazi Jews, said the actions being taken by Israel are against what Judaism preaches and that they are committing crimes in the name of democracy.

“The onus [responsibility] is on these leaders who are committing such atrocities in the name of a democracy. That’s not my democracy,” Harvey said.

Hillel Milwaukee, a Jewish organization located on UW-Milwaukee’s campus, said in a statement that the students involved in the organization have shown strength in supporting each other during this time.

“Our student leaders have continued to help us find ways to bond together during this challenging time. We at Hillel are continuing our efforts to support our students, connect to our friends and loved ones in Israel, and make a difference on campus,” Hillel Milwaukee said in a statement.

With the series of speakers ending, the group continued marching down Wisconsin Avenue. Participating in the march were two Marquette students, Anas Alzalmi, a junior in the College of Engineering, and Leen Mortada, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences.

Mortada said the [United Nations] must come together to give human rights to Palestinian people through resources such as food and water.

Alzalmi talked about the privilege of detachment in the West, urging support for Palestine’s voiceless.

“When we see what’s going on back home, we can just stop watching [the news]. We can go drink water, go eat food. We can do whatever we want here in the West, in America,” Alzalmi said. “We have to be the voices for them [Palestinians].”

Dalieh said she was really happy with the turnout, but also surprised.

“I did not expect a thousand people, but it was heartwarming to know that these people from all different counties came to support Palestine,” Dalieh said.

Connor Baldwin contributed to this report.

This story was written by Uzair Qhavi. He can be reached at [email protected].