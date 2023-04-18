Marquette student passes away in Cobeen residence hall

A Marquette University student passed away yesterday in Cobeen Hall, the Marquette University Police Department confirmed.

MUPD Assistant Chief Jeff Kranz said that MUPD received a call about a non-responsive student at the residence hall at 9:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers confirmed there was a non-responsive student, attempted live-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful, and the student was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Kranz said.

Kranz said there were no signs of trauma to the student.

Kranz said that per standard operation procedures, the medical examiner responded and will conduct an exam in the coming days to determine a cause of death.

MUPD is not identifying the student at this time.

This story is developing