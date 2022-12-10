BASELINE: King reaches new career-high in win over Loyola Chicago

Senior guard Jordan King scored a career-high 30 points in Marquette women’s basketball’s win over Loyola Chicago Dec. 10 at the Al McGuire Center.

Behind a career-high 30 point performance from senior guard Jordan King, the Marquette women’s basketball team took down the Loyola Chicago Ramblers 77-53 at the Al McGuire Center Saturday afternoon.

Here’s a breakdown of the Golden Eagles’ win:

Game MVP:

King started the second half with a personal six point run and ended up with 30 points. She also tacked on six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

The Rockton, Illinois native said her team needed her to take charge after the first half.

“As a senior there’s that demand to step up,” King said. “I felt like my teammates found me off of different cutting actions. I got a couple of steals. I felt that scoring in the second half was was really focused on being a better all-around player for our team.”

Head coach Megan Duffy credited King’s mindset for her performance today.

“She doesn’t always look at some of her individual accomplishments,” Duffy said. “Even today’s stats to go 13 for 17 from the field and at that point guard position is really hard to do. She continues to rise every challenge.”

Key Stats:

The Golden Eagles out-rebounded the Ramblers 40-24. It’s the seventh game of the season the Golden Eagles have out-rebounded their opponent.

Marquette out-assisted Loyola Chicago 25-12. Those came on 36 made field goals for the Golden Eagles.

Junior forward Liza Karlen recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Marquette led the entire way through the game. Loyola got within three points on a few occasions but never managed to tie or lead.

Notes:

This game marks Marquette’s ninth win in a row against Loyola Chicago with their streak dating back to 1991.

First-year guard Emily La Chapell scored her career high in points with 12.

Marquette shot just two free throws during the game.

Marquette scored 58 of its points in the paint, while Loyola Chicago scored just 28.

Quote of the Day:

La Chapell credited her team and the coaches for motivating her career-high tonight.

“When the lights are off, I’m still working, I’m working on what I need to improve on,” La Chapell said. “Being supported by staff and players that really pull the best out of you has just been an amazing position for me to be in. I’m really blessed to have these people surrounding me and fighting for me to be the best player that I can be.”

Next Up:

Marquette (8-2, 1-1 Big East) continues its home stand against Big East opponent Butler (5-4, 0-2 Big East) Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. CST.

This article was written by John Gunville. He can be reached at j[email protected] and on Twitter @GunvilleJohn.