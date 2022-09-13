Marquette+Madness+cancelled+for+2022

Updated at 8:55 p.m. CST

Marquette Madness, the annual kick-off event to the men’s and women’s basketball season, will not take place this year, the Marquette Wire has learned.

“We are focusing promotional efforts on our regular-season games at both Fiserv Forum and the Al McGuire Center and are excited about the level of student interest surrounding both of our programs,” Marquette Athletics spokesman Scott Kuykendall said to the Marquette Wire. “We have already sold out the student section for our men’s games and are looking forward to continued strong support for our women’s team at the Al. Both programs will be hosting an open practice and we can’t wait for Marquette fans to meet all of our tremendous student-athletes.”

The event returned last year for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It featured team introductions, skills competitions and a dance competition.

Both teams open up their seasons Nov. 7 with the men hosting Radford at 7:30 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum while the women are set to take on Fairleigh Dickinson inside the Al McGuire Center at 12 p.m. CST.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.