New Puerto Rican Club

When Paola Velazquez, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, first arrived on campus, she said she searched for a community but felt like there wasn’t a club that represented her or other Puerto Rican students.

At the end of the spring semester of 2022, Velazquez began the Celebrating Puerto Rican Culture Club with the help of her two friends, Paula Pascual and Stef Hernandez, both are sophomores in the College of Arts & Sciences.

“When I first got here, I was looking around for club and I didn’t feel represented in a way and there’s a lot of Puerto Ricans in the school, and it was so weird to me that nobody thought of doing a club of something. So, I wanted to start something to teach people about Puerto Rican history and culture,” Velazquez said.

As of fall 2021, 15.3% of undergraduate students are Hispanic, according to the diversity and inclusion report.

“We came here and we felt so lost among such a different culture and we found each other and that brought us comfort and happiness, so us being able to open the door for that opportunity to be brought to other people is cool,” Hernandez said.

Although they felt a sense of community from a group chat that was created for the Puerto Rican students on campus, they felt like more needed to be done.

Velazquez said she created this club for everyone, whether they are Puerto Rican or not, she said.

“My goal was for people to actually learn about the culture and history and see the beauty that we see,” Velazquez said. “I want it to feel like a community.”

“Most of the activities are for Mexican students but there are people we know from Venezuela and Panama, but I feel like they just generalize mostly,” Pascual said.

Hernandez said there is a lot of misinformation when it comes to Puerto Rico and Puerto Rican culture. Hernandez and Pascual recalled people asking them questions like “Do you speak Puerto Rican,” “Do you have wifi” and “Do you have Netflix or Instagram?”

“I would say that 99% of the time, no one is trying to offend anyone; it’s just they don’t know it so they don’t know how to properly approach questions,” Hernandez said.

Velazquez said they don’t mind people asking her questions because they want people to learn more about their culture.

At fall O-Fest, about 107 students signed up to be a member of the club.

Hernandez said she hopes they can share their culture. They hope to provide the club members with knowledge about Puerto Rico.

“I love when people are motivated and excited about our culture. I want everyone to celebrate Puerto Rico,” Hernandez said. “I’m glad a lot of people who aren’t Puerto Rican or even Latinos came to this club and enjoy it because I’m really hoping they get a better grasp about what Puerto Rico is.”

Velazquez said their first event is scheduled for Sept. 22.

Velazquez said they also want to recreate a feeling of “home” for its members and show others what it’s like to experience Puerto Rican culture.

“We [Puerto Ricans] gather a lot,” Hernandez said. “There’s always some type of gathering with family. There’s food, there’s music, and I feel like maybe we can recreate that for them, the feeling of being in Puerto Rico.”

This story was written by Hannah Hernandez. She can be reached at hannah.hernandez@marquette.edu