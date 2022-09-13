Marquette implements swipe access across residence halls

In the spring semester, Marquette University piloted the new secure entry process at Humphrey Hall. This new process required students to tap their MUID to gain access to the residence hall. Then, the students would need to tap their MUID at the front desk to enter the residence.

Although everyone with a MUID can enter the building, only residents and staff of the building can check in at the front desk to enter the residence.

As part of the pilot, the Office of Residence Life surveyed hall staff and residents at Humphrey Hall in April 2022 for their feedback. Based on the survey, 51% of residents felt their safety increased, 72% of desk receptionists reported feeling their safety increased and 80% of desk receptionists report believing the residents’ safety increased.

Following the pilot, the university said they will implement the secure entry process in all residence halls for the fall 2022 semester.

“The response on campus was positive in terms of student participation and the added sense of security felt by residents,” Peterson said in an email. “By requiring an MUID to enter residence halls, it creates an added layer of safety for each hall’s residents by limiting the access of non-residents without proper permissions or consent.”

The effort to make residence halls and other campus building more secure was a result of the President’s Task Force on Community Safety.

“The President’s Task Force on Community Safety outlined the first recommendations to address a rise in crime in our community while being mindful of our mission,” Peterson said in an email.

The other approved action steps are to add police patrols, security officers, and security cameras, expand the Ambassador program, and expand the safety content at SPARK and new student orientation.

Alayah Watson, a first-year student in the College of Arts & Sciences, lives in Straz Tower, and she said that the new process increases safety.

“I believe that having to scan an ID before entering does help with safety because that way you know who is entering and exiting the building,” Watson said in an email.

David Ibitoye, a first-year in the College of Arts & Sciences, also said he sees the inconsistencies throughout the residence halls.

“I like how the system is for my dorm, [Carpenter Hall],” Ibitoye said in an email. “But I do know that for dorms like The Commons they just show their keys to the front desk instead of ids which I say could be a problem cause if someone were to steal your key, they could easily get in your dorm.”

Jakita Fleck, a first-year student in the College of Arts & Sciences, lives in Abbottsford Hall. Frazier-Lewis also said that the new secure access is safer because it tracks which students and guests are in the building, therefore, if anything happened it would be easier to find the person.

“I definitely think ID scanning increases student safety,” Fleck said in an email. “Even if you don’t have an ID and sneak into a res hall behind someone who scanned in, having the second scan forces anyone entering to be verified. It’s a smart way to strengthen safety, and not that inconvenient because students usually already have their IDs on them anyways.”

This story was written by Hannah Hernandez. She can be reached at hannah.hernandez@marquette.edu.