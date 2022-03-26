BREAKING: Shooting on Kilbourn Avenue

Marquette University Police Department blocked off the corner of 15th Street and Kilbourn Avenue.

Marquette University Police Department reported a shooting near the 1500 block of Kilbourn Avenue around 12 p.m.

The suspect shot and injured a non-Marquette-affiliated individual, and fled on foot.

The suspect is reported to be a 5’9″ Black male in his late teens and is wearing a bright red or pink hoodie, black pants with a black and orange backpack.

Before the shooting, the suspect approached a Marquette student at 17th Street and Kilbourn, displayed a firearm and demanded property from the student, according to the university statement.

MUPD currently has the area blocked off with caution tape.

The individual who was shot was transported to the hospital.

This story is developing

This story was written by Alexandra Garner. She can be reached at alexandra.garner@marquette.edu