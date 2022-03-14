Women’s basketball earns automatic bid for WNIT, hosts Ball State Wednesday

For the first time since 2014, the Marquette women’s basketball team will be participating in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. The announcement came Monday afternoon on the team’s Twitter account.

Head coach Megan Duffy’s squad will take on the Ball State Cardinals inside the Al McGuire Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST in the first round.

It is the 10th time the Golden Eagles will appear in the WNIT. Marquette won the tournament in 2008 with an 81-66 win over Michigan State.

Marquette automatically qualified for the tournament as the top-seeded BIG EAST team to not make the NCAA Tournament. Four BIG EAST teams — UConn, Creighton, Villanova and DePaul — were selected to the NCAA Tournament.

After finishing the the 2021-22 campaign with a 21-10 overall record, 13-7 BIG EAST record, Marquette fells to UConn in the BIG EAST Tournament semifinals March 6.

The team announced tickets for the first round will be available to the general public starting at 9 a.m. tomorrow and season ticket holders will receive a separate email on how to purchase tickets.

This article was written by Jackson Gross. He can be reached via email at jackson.gross@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacksonGrossMU.