Water access disrupted in five campus buildings

Due to an issue with the 14th street water main, water access in five campus buildings will be disrupted beginning as early as 8 p.m. March 7.

Lalumiere Language Hall, Raynor Memorial Library, Memorial Library, Wehr Chemistry and the Service building are the impacted buildings.

No university residence halls are impacted at this time.

The university does not expect any interruptions to continue into the morning or affect class schedules.

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at megan.woolard@marquette.edu or on Twitter @MeganWoolard4