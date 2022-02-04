BASELINE: Close home win pushes win streak to five games

Graduate student forward Lauren Van Kleunen (42) goes up for a layup in Marquette women’s basketball’s 61-59 win over Providence Feb. 4.

After coming off a tight road victory against St. John’s Sunday, the Marquette women’s basketball returned home to the Al McGuire Center Friday night to host the Providence Friars.

Despite a late surge from the Friars, the Golden Eagles were able to squeeze out a tight home victory defeating Providence by a score of 61-59.

Here is the breakdown of Marquette’s victory:

Game MVP: Lauren Van Kleunen

Graduate student forward Lauren Van Kleunen put together a strong performance Friday night, finishing with 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting and eight rebounds.

Despite struggling early on in the first half, Van Kleunen was able to find her footing later in the game.

“At first I think I was being a little too patient and then I realized my reads were way more quicker, just to be able to play out of things so when I got the ball I knew I had to finish pretty quickly because they were coming whether that was a dig or a double,” Van Kleunen said. “I think the team did a good job of finding me in different execution plays that we had.”

Key Stats:

Marquette shot 16-for-20 from the free-throw line on the night, marking the fourth most free-throws attempted this season in a single game.

The Golden Eagles finished with 16 assists on 21 made baskets from the field.

Marquette out-rebounded the Friars 44-30. It is the fourth time in this five-game win streak that the Golden Eagles have out-rebounded their opponent.

Notes:

Marquette is now 15-1 when leading at half time this season and 49-2 overall under Duffy.

Marquette shot 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the first half.

Marquette is now 15-4 when out rebounding teams this season.

The Golden Eagles are now 21-5 against the Friars all-time and 10-3 as the home team.

Sophomore forward Liza Karlen finished with 10 rebounds in the first half, marking the single most in a half by any Marquette player this season.

Marquette shot just 4-for-16 in the final quarter but made 6-of-10 free throws to seal the win

Next up:

Marquette (16-5, 9-3 BIG EAST) will remain home to host the No. 2 seed in the BIG EAST Creighton Sunday at 1 p.m. CST.

