Duffy earns 100th career victory in road win

The Marquette women’s basketball team was back in action Sunday afternoon taking on the Butler Bulldogs and came away with the 78-48 victory at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Golden Eagles’ 13th win of the season marked the 100th career victory for head coach Megan Duffy. The 2019-20 BIG EAST Coach of the Year became the fastest to reach 100 career wins in just 140 games amongst active BIG EAST coaches.

Graduate student guard Karissa McLaughlin fueled Marquette’s strong start in the first quarter, as she went for 17 of the Golden Eagles first 20 points in the frame.

After owning a 26-13 lead heading into the second quarter, the Golden Eagles continued the hot hand in the second as they began the frame 5-for-5 from the field.

The Bulldogs would then pick their intensity on both sides of the ball. Butler then finished the half on a 6-2 run over the final five minutes to trim Marquette’s lead to 41-27 at halftime.

Duffy’s squad turned up its defense in the third quarter, as they held the Bulldogs to just eight points in the quarter. Butler shot 25% from the field and 0-for-4 from the 3-point line in the frame.

Graduate student forward Lauren Van Kleunen dished out four points, two rebounds and two assists in the third quarter alone.

Marquette would continue controlling pace in the fourth as its offense went into cruise control, shooting 50% from the field in the quarter alone.

McLaughlin led the way on the afternoon for Marquette, finishing with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting. It is the the Fort Wayne, Indiana, native’s 19th career 20-point game and seventh of the season.

Sophomore forward Liza Karlen set a career-high 19 points while also contributing seven rebounds and two assists.

Graduate student forward Celena Taborn led the Bulldogs with 14 points in 26 minutes of action. Taborn also had five rebounds and one assist on the afternoon.

Marquette (13-5, 6-3 BIG EAST) will return to the Al McGuire Center Wednesday to host Seton Hall at 7 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Jackson Gross. He can be reached at jackson.gross@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacksonGrossMU.