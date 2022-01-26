BASELINE: Defensive night leads to third-straight win

Sophomore forward Liza Karlen (32) looks to make a pass in Marquette women’s basketball’s 62-43 win over Seton Hall Jan. 26.

After falling to the Seton Hall Pirates Dec. 19, the Marquette women’s basketball team entered the night looking for a regular season split.

Behind a strong defensive and rebounding night, the Golden Eagles were able to do just that as they defeated the Pirates 62-43 inside the Al McGuire Center Wednesday night.

Here is a breakdown of the Golden Eagles’ win:

Game MVP: Liza Karlen

After being named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll, sophomore forward Liza Karlen continued her recent success Wednesday night.

Karlen finished with a career-high 15 rebounds and 14 points as she played an integral part in slowing down Seton Hall junior guard Lauren Park-Lane, who had 25 points the last time these two teams played. Park-Lane finished with just 11 points on the night.

“Just loved her tenacity out there and she just made a lot of big plays,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said. “Even covered up some things on defense as well. So I thought overall another great performance by her”

Key Stats:

Marquette held Seton Hall to shooting 6-for26 in the first half and 0-for-6 from the three-point line.

In the first half Marquette out rebounded Seton Hall 28-12.

The Golden Eagles had 24 assists on 27 field goal makes.

Notes:

Marquette is now 13-1 this season when leading at halftime and 47-2 under Duffy.

In the first 4:51 of the first half Marquette outscored Seton Hall 15-6.

It’s the first time this season Marquette has had multiple players finish with a double-double as Karlen and graduate student forward Lauren Van Kleunen both finished with double-digit points and rebounds.

Senior forward Chloe Marotta recorded 10 rebounds for the fourth time this season.

The Golden Eagles held its ninth overall and third-straight opponent to under 50 points.

At the 1:23 mark of the first quarter, Van Kleunen scored the 1,278th point of her career to move into Marquette’s all-time top 20. She passed Carolyn Kieger and Tammy Shain and now ranks 19th all-time with 1,297 points.

With the win Marquette is now 17-10 all time against the Pirates.

Quote of the Day:

“A lot of people contributed all the way down,” Van Kleunen said. “We talk about a lot, strength in numbers, and that was huge for us tonight.”

Next up:

Marquette (14-5, 7-3 BIG EAST) will go on the road to play St. John’s Sunday at noon CST.

This article was written by Ben Schultz. He can be reached at benjamin.a.schultz@marquette.edu or on Twitter @benschultz52.