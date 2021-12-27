Men’s basketball game at St. John’s Wednesday canceled due to COVID-19

Marquette men’s basketball will have to wait a few extra days to resume BIG EAST play as the Golden Eagles face their first game cancelation of the season.

The Golden Eagles’ game Wednesday in Queens, New York against St. John’s was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Red Storm program the conference announced Monday afternoon.

Per the BIG EAST Cancelation Policy, the conference office will attempt to reschedule the game.

The next game for the Golden Eagles (8-5, 0-2 BIG EAST) is Jan. 1 against Creighton. The Blue Jays (9-3, 1-0 BIG EAST) were scheduled to play Georgetown Dec. 28 but that game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Hoyas program.

St. John’s is scheduled to travel to Milwaukee March 5 to play Marquette on Senior Day at Fiserv Forum.

This story was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.