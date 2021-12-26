Women’s basketball halts due to COVID-19 issues within program

Updated: Monday Dec. 23 at 12:49 pm EST.

As Marquette women’s basketball was set to resume its run for a BIG EAST title, the Golden Eagles face their first game cancelation of the 2021-22 season.

According to a Marquette Athletics Press Release, COVID-19 issues within Marquette’s program has canceled Wednesday’s road game at UConn.

“We are all ok over here and managing this world of covid, variants and protocols as best we can,” head coach Megan Duffy said via her personal Twitter account Monday morning. “Always proud of this team and how they fight and love each other through it all!”

Per BIG EAST COVID-19 game cancelation policy, the conference office will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with the parameters of the policy.

Earlier this week, the conference announced a change in its COVID-19 policy stating if a program cannot put together a roster of at least seven scholarship players and one countable coach, the game will be canceled and considered a non contests.

This comes four days after the Golden Eagles (9-3, 2-1 BIG EAST) last defeated Cincinnati 60-49 at the Al McGuire Center Dec. 22 prior to their Christmas break.

A Marquette Athletics spokesperson told the Marquette Wire that all basketball activities have been put on a pause.

The Golden Eagles’ next scheduled game is Jan. 7 against Creighton in Omaha.

This story is still developing.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.