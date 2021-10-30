Reel Marquette 10/29

Marquette Wire Photo Desk|October 30, 2021
News
University Committee on Budget and Financial Planning approved by President Lovell
COVID-19
Marquette Community hopeful to Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot
University and Faculty group clash over financial analysis
Voting Rights goes “On the Issues”
Devil’s Lake: A haunting historical landmark
Former Marquette professor appointed to the Board of Trustees
Crime & Safety
MUPD responds to recent robberies on campus
“We had to wait over ten years”: Ablution stations added on campus
Cafe Con Leche creates community through coffee
College of Nursing receives $1.5 million grant for telehealth development
