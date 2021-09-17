Golden Eagles open up Marquette Invitational with clean sweep

Savannah Rennie (16) finishes a kill in Marquette’s 3-0 win over the University of Texas San Antonio Sept. 17.

Following a winless weekend last weekend, the Marquette volleyball team earned their first home win of the season sweeping University of Texas-San Antonio in clean sets (25-18. 25-12. and 25-17) Friday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles led with a comfortable cushion throughout set one, jumping out to as big of a six point lead at one point in the frame. Graduate student Taylor Wolf ended the frame on a kill to give MU the 25-18 win.

Marquette put together a dominant performance in the second set, forcing UTSA trouble to generate any type of offense. The Golden Eagles’ hit .361 while collecting 15 kills in the frame itself.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to an early 7-1 lead in the closing set and did not look back, taking the set 25-17.

Attack errors would be the downfall for the Roadrunners as they committed 17 attack errors, including eight in the final set.

The Golden Eagles went with a new lineup today as first-year outside hitter Jenna Reitsma earned her first start in college and redshirt sophomore Carly Skrabak took over the libero spot for redshirt junior Katie Schoessow.

Reitsma would contribute six kills and 10 digs while Skrabak had eight digs, four assists and one kill on the day.

Graduate student Savannah Rennie led Marquette in kills with 10, while also snagging two service aces, six digs and two blocks. While Wolf would add eight kills, five digs, and 17 assists.

Fifteen of the 19 players on the Marquette roster saw time during this match including Anastasija Sventnik, Jadyn Garrison and Samantha Naber.

Marquette (7-2) will be back in action tonight as they will take on the Wright State Raiders (7-3) at 7:30 in the Al McGuire Center.

This story was written by Jackson Gross. He can be reached at jackson.gross@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacksonGrossMU.