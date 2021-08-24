Faculty+and+staff+are+now+strongly+encouraged+to+receive+the+COVID-19+vaccine

Marquette University is strongly encouraging faculty and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release. This decision comes as an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Marquette has already issued a vaccine requirement for students and as of Aug. 12, 90% of students are vaccinated.

The deadline for faculty and staff to submit proof of vaccination to the MU Patient Portal is Aug. 30 at midnight. Marquette’s goal is that faculty vaccination rates will stay consistent with the 90% of students vaccinated or exceed that number.

Employees who do not upload proof of vaccination by this date will be required to participate in mandatory COVID-19 testing, complete the daily COVID Cheq screening process, quarantine for 14 days if they come into close contact with someone infected with COVID-19 and follow all other university-wide protocols related to COVID-19 mitigation.

As an incentive to get vaccinated, employees who upload proof of vaccination will be automatically entered into a giveaway for various prizes like Marquette basketball tickets and spirit wear. Giveaway winners will be contacted the week of Sept. 6.

This story was written by Bailey Striepling. She can be reached at bailey.striepling@marquette.edu.