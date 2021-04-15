Lott goes undrafted in the WNBA draft

Selena Lott (24) brings up the ball in Marquette’s 65-57 win over Villanova on Feb. 19 2021. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s basketball senior guard Selena Lott did not get drafted into the WNBA on Thursday night during the 2021 WNBA Draft.

In her senior season, Lott led the Golden Eagles with 14.7 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 defensive rebounds per game. Additionally, she earned All-BIG EAST First Team honors.

The Troy, New York, native ended her Marquette career ranked 23rd all-time in scoring (1,193) points, 10th in assists (383), ninth in steals (223) and eighth in blocks (81). Lott was also named the BIG EAST Co-Defensive Player of the Year this past season.

Lott will now look to begin her professional career overseas.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.