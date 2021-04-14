MU clinic announces it will halt administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The university will no longer be hosting it’s vaccine clinic on April 14.

The Center for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration recently released a joint statement recommending a pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe blood clot after receiving this vaccine.

More than seven million people in the United States have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Due to this pause, the Marquette University Medical Clinic has canceled an on-campus vaccine clinic scheduled this Wednesday, as the clinic received an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the state.

The clinic scheduled for this Wednesday, April 14, would have been the first time Marquette administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will halt administering this vaccine until deemed safe.

The FDA and CDC are currently conducting an investigation on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the clinic expects further information later this week.

The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are still available for administration at sites near campus.

This story was written by Claire Driscol. She can be reached at claire.driscol@marquette.edu