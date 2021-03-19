March 19, 2021
Graphic designed by Grace Pionek.
This week, it’s all about composition for the Marquette Wire photo desk. Take a look.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Arts & Entertainment
Fashion Fridays: Grammy Awards 2021: Men’s Fashion
SHAFFER: “Raya and The Last Dragon,” “Soul” review
Students reflect on Mental Health Day before midterms
Places to watch the sunrise, sunset near Marquette
The Reel Marquette
Bryson Tiller releases deluxe version of his new album
March Playlist: Music to listen to on St. Patrick’s Day
Seniors celebrate final National Marquette Day game
Several Milwaukee landmarks will reopen this month
Fashion Friday: Golden Globes 2021
Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University
© 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in