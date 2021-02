I haven’t stepped foot on Marquette’s campus since Dec. 2019.

I’ve met some of my colleagues in person, but the vast majority of them I’ve only met through video calls.

The Reel Marquette has allowed me to get such a better sense of who they are, despite the distance, and I hope others can also see a bit of who this team is through their beaming creativity.

Katerina Pourliakas, staff photographer