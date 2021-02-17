CORRECTION: Marquette community reacts to the COVID-19 vaccine

In a previous version of the story, “Marquette community reacts to the COVID-19 vaccine,” it incorrectly stated that the Dean of the College of Nursing Janet Krejci said Marquette students may be able to expect the COVID-19 vaccine sometime this spring.

Krejci was not interviewed for the story.

The reporter intended to use a quote and information from Lynda Connor, a staff nurse at the Marquette Medical Clinic, who was interviewed for our television show Marquette Now Feb. 3. Krejci was also interviewed for Marquette Now the following week, but was a guest on the show to talk about the $31 million donation to the College of Nursing, not the vaccine.

Krejci and Connor were switched, meaning, what Connor talked about in her interview with the Marquette Wire, was attributed to Krejci.

The story has been updated to correctly state what Connor shared in her interview on Marquette Now regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, in which she said she hopes students can receive the vaccine by late spring, or early June, but the clinic must follow state guidelines on distribution.

College-aged students are not in the groups currently receiving the vaccine.

The Marquette Wire recognizes the significance of this error and wanted to share an explanation. The Wire regrets this error.