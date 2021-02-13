Volleyball notches back-to-back sweep against DePaul

Senior outside hitter Hope Werch (8) and graduate student middle blocker Savannah Rennie (16) go for the block in Saturday’s contest against the DePaul Blue Demons (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2, 2-0 BIG EAST) continued their dominant 2021 season on Saturday afternoon, earning a sweep in their second straight contest with the DePaul Blue Demons (0-2, 0-2 BIG EAST).

The Golden Eagles continued to play efficiently, as Marquette’s hitting percentage came out to nearly 34% compared to DePaul’s 11%.

MU was able to hang their hat on senior right side/setter Taylor Wolf and she came away from the game with 13 kills, 14 assists and 10 digs.

“Yesterday when we played DePaul we had other hot hitters and I was more quiet, but today I found the court a little bit better and had the opportunity to find a way to make some more kills,” Wolf said.

Marquette also had contributions from other players such as junior setter Claire Mosher, who was praised by Wolf and head coach Ryan Theis.

“Claire set a lot of good balls today without question. … I thought she played a really complete game, she had a couple of nice serve points, a couple of digs in right back,” Theis said.

Marquette shared the ball remarkably, amassing 43 assists. The team benefited largely in part due to the efforts of Wolf’s 10 assists and Mosher’s 24 assists, which accounted for nearly 56% of the teams set-ups.

DePaul once again fell victim to themselves, as they would finish the contest with 22 attack errors, a topic that Theis touched on after the game.

“From the service line we made them uncomfortable. … From a defensive standpoint, they were uncomfortable in transition attacking sometimes, so we had really had a lot of quality touches that just put a ton of pressure on them so I think that forced some of the errors,” Theis said.

On the other end of the spectrum, Marquette committed only seven attack errors, a statistic that Theis said was a major key that led to the win.

“We try to error … less than eight times a game and by errors we (count) if we get aced, if you miss a serve, if you hit a ball out of bounds,” Thei said “We were really clean today and put a lot of pressure on (the Blue Demons).”

The Golden Eagles host the Creighton Blue Jays (4-2, 0-0 BIG EAST) next Friday and Saturday at the Al McGuire Center after splitting two games in Omaha, Nebraska last weekend.

This story was written by Jack Lewandowski. He can be reached at jack.lewandowski@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacklewMu.