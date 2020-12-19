BIG EAST releases second half schedule, SHU game postponed

Selena Lott (left) and Claire Kaifes (right) exchange a high-five during Marquette’s 66-62 win over St. John’s on Dec. 16 2020. (Photo Courtesy of Marquette Athletics. )

Marquette women’s basketball will have to wait another four days before they can look to extend their four game winning streak.

On Friday afternoon, it was announced in a Marquette Athletics Press Release that the team’s scheduled contest for tomorrow afternoon against Seton Hall was postponed “due to a test recent positive COVID-19 tests within the Pirates program.”

This is the second time this season that Seton Hall has had a positive test within their program. Both the Golden Eagles and the Pirates hope to reschedule the game at a later date according to the press release.

Additionally on Friday afternoon, the BIG EAST Conference released the remainder of the conference schedule for its 11 teams. The conference originally just released games to be played in the month of December back on Oct. 20.

MU will start their post-Christmas conference schedule at home against No. 3 University of Conneticut on Wednesday, Dec. 30. The Huskies, who return to the conference for the first time since 2013, currently are 3-0, 2-0 in conference play. Top ranked first-year guard Paige Bueckers is a huge piece to the Huskies team that does not have any senior players this year. The 2019 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year is averaging 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game this season.

To start the new calendar year, the Golden Eagles face the Huskies again on January 2, but this time on the road. They will play at the Gampel Pavillion in Storrs, Connecticut. Geno Auriemma enters his 36th season at the helm of the Huskies who are 342-21 all-time at Gampel Pavillion, making it one of the toughest arenas to play at in the country.

The Golden Eagles will play five home games and two road games in the month of Januray. Creighton, Georgetown, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier will all come to Milwaukee for matchups and MU will travel to Butler and St. John’s in the month.

Following a road trip to the nation’s capital on Feb. 3 against Georgetown, MU will host 1-94 rival No. 24 DePaul. Over the last seven seasons, Doug Bruno’s Blue Demons have compiled a 106-20 BIG EAST which includes three straight tournament titles. With Chante Stonewall and Kelly Campbell graduating, regining BIG EAST Tournament Most Outstanding Player junior gurd Lexi Held headlines this year team. Held is averaging 15.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in four games this season.

MU will remain home for a game against Butler on Feb. 10 before rounding out the final month of the season with three road games games against Providence, DePaul and Villanova and a home game against Creighton.

The Golden Eagles will conclude the regular season on the road against Villanova. Under first-year head coach Denise Dillion, the Wildcats are currently 6-0, 1-0 in conference play on the season. Last years BIG EAST Freshman of the Year Maddy Siegrist is spearheading the efforts on the Main Line. The star sophomore forward is averaging 22.8 points and 11.5 rebounds through six games and already picked up two BIG EAST Player of the Week honors this season.

In a press release, Marquette Athletics announced games at the Al McGuire Center will continue without fans in attendance.

“Marquette games at the Al McGuire Center will continue to be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines,” the statement said. “MU is working with state and local health officials to evaluate a potential return for fans in some capacity this season.”

Tipoff times and television coverage are yet to be determined for these games according to a BIG EAST Conference Press Release.

The Golden Eagles currently are 5-1, 2-0 in conference play on the season. Their next game is on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Xavier. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. CST and can be streamed on FloHoops.com.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.