Marquette+wins+nail-biter+against+Belmont

The Marquette women’s basketball team secured its fourth win of the season over Belmont University with a final score of 64-61 Sunday afternoon in Nashville, Tennessee.

Both teams came out aggressive and ready to play. There were six times during the game where both teams were tied along with eight lead changes.

Sophomore guard Claire Kaifes capitalized in a clutch moment, making a 3-point shot that gave Marquette the final lead of the game. Her final shot came with under two minutes remaining in the game, securing the win for the Golden Eagles.

MU held BU to 32% shooting, but Belmont was able to keep the game competitive by forcing Marquette to commit 25 turnovers, which is a season high.

Sophomore guard Jordan King came out of the gates scoring a three-pointer and putting Marquette on the board first. With multiple Marquette turnovers in the first quarter, Belmont first-year guard Destinee Wells was able to put up points to keep the gap close and end the quarter ahead by one point.

During the second quarter the Golden Eagles were unable to break away and at one point Marquette did not score for three minutes.

Redshirt senior forward Lauren Van Kleunen was able to get Marquette going again before halftime, making a free throw and adding a layup, but her last-minute attempts were not enough. MU went into halftime down 30-29 after Belmont first-year guard Whitney Hay scored from behind the three-point line.

In the third quarter, Marquette came out strong and was able to outscore Belmont 10-2 at one point. The Golden Eagles were hampered by fouls and more turnovers in the quarter and Belmont was able to cut the lead to six points going into the final quarter.

Marquette maintained the lead through the fourth until just under three minutes left to play, when Belmont junior guard Jamilyn Kinney hit a three to put them up by two.

Senior guard Selena Lott then tied the game up quickly before Kaifes’ three to put Marquette up 64-61. However, Belmont was able to get a last second attempt when Hay put up a three-pointer that went in-and-out of the bucket at the buzzer.

Van Kleunen was essential for the Golden Eagles in the second half, finishing the day as Marquette’s leading scorer with 20 points. Lott followed with 18 points and junior forward Chloe Marotta also added nine points.

For Belmont, Wells led the team in scoring with a season-high 21 points and first-year guard Tuti Jones added 17 points.

Marquette now advances to 4-1 on the season and will host BIG EAST rival St. John’s Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. Central Standard Time. FloHoops will provide live coverage.

This story was written by Molly Gretzlock. She can be reached at molly.gretzlock@marquette.edu or on Twitter @MollyGretzlock.