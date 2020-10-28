Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Reese Seberg, Station General Manager
Grateful Dead – Brown-Eyed Woman – Live in Denmark 1972, Remastered
Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager
James Vincent McMorrow, Kenny Beats – I Should Go (with Kenny Beats)
Emily Bittman, Music Director
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – How Long Do I Have To Wait For You?
Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director
Current Joys – Kids
Maggie Riley, Publicist
Phoebe Bridgers – I Know The End
Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
Tiny Meat Gang, Spock – Stay Safe
Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer
Joji – Sanctuary
John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer
Stevie Wonder – Sir Duke