Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Playlist

Marquette Radio staff members can’t get enough of these songs right now. Check them out and stay tuned for more weekly MUR playlists. Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to nonstop.

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:

Reese Seberg, Station General Manager

Grateful Dead – Brown-Eyed Woman – Live in Denmark 1972, Remastered

Bella Lazaraski, Assistant General Manager

James Vincent McMorrow, Kenny Beats – I Should Go (with Kenny Beats)

Emily Bittman, Music Director

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – How Long Do I Have To Wait For You?

Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director

Current Joys – Kids

Maggie Riley, Publicist

Phoebe Bridgers – I Know The End

Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Tiny Meat Gang, Spock – Stay Safe

Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer

Joji – Sanctuary

John Leuzzi, Sports Audio Content Producer

Stevie Wonder – Sir Duke